Mother dies months after her daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, killed in house by Fort Worth Officer

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – (WIAT & CNN) The mother of a Texas woman who was fatally shot by a police officer while inside her home has died inside the same house where her daughter was killed, according to the attorney for the family.

28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson

Yolanda Carr passed away Thursday morning in the Fort Worth home where a city officer shot her daughter, 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, in October, according to lawyer Lee Merritt.

We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow. pic.twitter.com/3YkSdCzuu4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 9, 2020

Merritt, says the cause of Carr’s death was not immediately known, but she had been getting treatment for congestive heart failure.

Atatiana Jefferson had recently moved into her mother’s home to care for her when she was shot through a window by Officer Aaron Dean.

Carr was hospitalized when her daughter was killed and had been missing a “critical” caregiver since, Merritt said.

Back in November of 2019, Atatiana’s father Marquis Jefferson died after going into cardiac arrest, succumbing to what family called, ‘a broken heart.’