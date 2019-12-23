MISSING CHILDREN: FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger from Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho (WIAT/CNN) – The FBI has issued a nationwide search for two children who are believed to be in extreme danger.



According to Authorities, the search is for two children who are tied to a suspicious death investigation in Idaho.

7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September, according to authorities. The children’s mother and stepfather are wanted for questioning in connection with their disappearance.

Police are asking for the public’s help throughout the nation in locating the children’s mother, Lori Vallow and their stepfather, Chad Daybell as well as the missing children.

Authorities say both, Vallow and Daybell went missing during a police investigation in November. Police say at that time, the couple lied to them saying Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona

Back in November, the search for Joshua and Tylee started when police attempted to conduct a welfare check on Joshua. Authorities say he was adopted and has special needs.

According to Police, the family reported that they had not seen or spoken to Joshua since September, which later turned out to be false.

Investigators say Daybell is already under investigation after his former wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in their home in October. Initially, police say she was thought to have died from natural cause. According to Officials Tammy Daybell’s remain have since been exhumed.

But an autopsy is being conducted as authorities investigate what they say may be suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

According to court documents, Lori Vallow is 5’6″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Chad Daybell is 6’3″, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow is 4 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and answers to the nickname “JJ”.

17-year-old, Tylee Ryan is about 5 feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rexburg police at 208-359-3000 or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800- THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)