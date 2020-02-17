Memorial set for Faye Swetlik, 6-year-old girl whose body was found

This undated photo provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye Marie Swetlik, who has been missing since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Investigators say they have no evidence that the girl was kidnapped from her neighborhood in the state’s central city of Cayce, S.C. Authorities have not ruled out that the girl was abducted (Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP)

CAYCE, SC – (WIAT & CNN) A public memorial service for Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl whose body was found last week in Churchill Heights, South Carolina after going missing has been announced.

The public service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

The announcement was made in an obituary posted by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home.

According to the funeral home, all expenses for Faye’s service and burial have been covered.

The public memorial is being held at the same church where law enforcement officials conducted press conferences on her disappearance and death last week.

For more information on the public memorial service or if you would like to send something to the family visit