Melania Trump reads Christmas story to hospitalized kids

by: The Associated Press

First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children as she is seated between patients at Children’s National Hospital, Sammie Burley, left, and Declan McCahan, right, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading a story to children too sick to leave the hospital for the holidays.

The White House says the first lady toured a short-stay unit and a surgical unit at Children’s National hospital in Washington on Friday.

She also visited with patients in a playroom and helped make snowflakes with them.

Mrs. Trump came down to the atrium afterward and sat with two patients in front of a towering Christmas tree to read “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle.”

The story is a sequel to the one she read at the hospital in 2018.

The tradition of a Christmastime visit with hospitalized children by a first lady dates back decades.

