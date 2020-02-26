Megan Boswell, mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn, charged with false reports; $59K reward

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reports Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

Authorities say they have now increased the reward for any information that leads to the location of Evelyn is now $59,000.

Sullivan County officials say there is also a search underway in North Carolina for the missing toddler.

Five days after an AMBER Alert was issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, her mother Megan Boswell spoke to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview.

In that interview, Megan made it clear that she knew where her daughter was and has since relayed that to authorities.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be providing a briefing on the arrest of Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt, the briefing will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.

Megan Boswell was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with one count of false reports.

Captain Seabolt said Megan gave a different story about Evelyn’s disappearance every time she was questioned.

She was placed on a $25,000 bond.