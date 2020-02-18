Massachusetts State Rep. Nangle arrested for misuse of campaign funds

BOSTON, MA – (WIAT & CBS) Massachusetts State Representative David Nangle has been arrested on federal charges stemming from the misuse of campaign funds.

During a press conference held in Boston, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office announced Nangle was arrested for allegedly using campaign funds to pay personal expenses for golf club dues, rental cars to get to casinos, flowers for his girlfriend and other federal charges.

According to the indictment, Nangle was heavily in debt, had poor credit and had tens of thousands of dollars in gambling-related spending and losses.

U.S. Attorney Lelling says Nangle is charged with 28 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, filing false tax returns and making false statements to the banks.

Documents allege that Nangle has stolen over $70,000 in campaign funds for personal use.

FBI special agent Joseph Bonavolonta says that Representative Nangle knew that what he was doing was wrong because he attempted to cover up and hide his misuse of the money.

According to Bonavolonta, “this is not a case of mismanagement, sloppy accounting or innocent mistakes but a case of abuse of power.”

Massachusetts State leaders say Rep. Nangle’s behavior started early as 2014.

Nangle has served in the Massachusetts House since 1999 for the 17th Middlesex District, which covers parts of Chelmsford and Lowell.



He sits on the House Committee on Ethics, the House Committee on Rules, and the Joint Committee on Rules.