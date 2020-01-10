Marianne Williamson drops out of the 2020 race

Another exit in the race for President. Marianne Williamson ended her campaign Friday.



In an email to her supporters, Williamson announced the reasons why she is leaving the race.



The Spiritual Author says she does not want to pull votes from Top contenders as states prepare for primaries.



But she says the Campaign helped her elevate her message of peace and humanity over economic prosperity across the nation.

Williamson did not qualify for next week’s Democratic Presidential Debate and had already laid off her campaign staff.