More than 50,000 people in Texas remain under mandatory evacuation as a massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant

Smoke from an explosion at the TPC Group plant is seen Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches, Texas. Two massive explosions 13 hours apart tore through the chemical plant Wednesday, and one left several workers injured. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the explosions at a Texas chemical plant (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A sheriff says there are no lingering air quality risks a day after two massive explosions rocked a Texas chemical plant, but mandatory evacuations remain in effect due to ongoing danger from flames, explosions and debris as the fire rages.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells TV station KFDM that the evacuations cover a 4-mile radius, affecting about 50,000 people. A 10 p.m. curfew also is being enforced.

Government officials and TPC Group, the company that owns the plant, released a joint statement Thursday. It said air quality results from 20 monitoring stations around Port Neches “continue to show no actionable levels” above state and federal standards.

WATCH: ANOTHER MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION REPORTED AT PORT NECHES PLANT IN TEXAS

BREAKING: ANOTHER MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION REPORTED AT PORT NECHES PLANT IN TEXAS BREAKING: ANOTHER MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION REPORTED AT PORT NECHES PLANT IN TEXAS | 3 injured in massive Port Neches, chemical plant explosion near Houston; residents evacuated.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/33w3G1q Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

3 INJURED IN MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION PRESS CONFERENCE MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION PRESS CONFERENCE | 3 injured in massive Port Neches, Texas chemical plant explosion near Houston; residents evacuated. DETAILS:http://bit.ly/33w3G1q Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

BREAKING: 3 INJURED IN MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION BREAKING: 3 INJURED IN MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION | A massive chemical plant explosion leaves 3 people injured in Port Neches, Texas. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/33w3G1q Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

11:45 a.m.

More than 50,000 people in East Texas remain under a mandatory evacuation order as a fire continues to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two massive explosions there.

Three workers were injured by the explosions Wednesday at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches. The blasts filled the air with plumes of black smoke.

Port Neches fire Captain Tyler Herbert says the blaze is still burning and that a mandatory evacuation order covering a 4-mile radius remains in place.

Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry fires this year, including one that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.