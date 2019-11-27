LOS ANGELES, CA (WIAT & CBS) In California, crews rescued a man from massive rushing waters of the Los Angeles River.

Firefighters reached the man standing near brush in the swiftly, moving river in the Atwater Village area Wednesday morning.

WATCH: MAN RESCUED FROM RUSHING WATERS IN LOS ANGELES RIVER

Authorities say the man was stuck in heavy brush and was about 40 feet from the shore when Los Angeles fire department swift water rescuers spotted him shortly after 10 a.m. After an initial struggle with a boat, firefighters had to return to shore to bring another rescuer on board.

A firefighter swam to the victim and was able to get him on the boat and safely back to shore about 40 minutes later.

The river is swollen from the powerful storm that hit Southern California ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.