Man attacked by Alligator while hunting hogs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) Authorities in Florida have identified a man they say was hunting hogs when he was attacked by an alligator.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 46-year-old James G. Boyce, of Palm Beach Gardens, suffered a “substantial” bite to his leg while hunting in a wildlife management area on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened at the Dupuis Management Area. The reserve is used for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, cycling, and horseback riding.

Martin County sheriff’s spokeswoman Christine says that the alligator was reported to be about 10 feet long. The Palm Beach Post reports the sheriff’s office that another man pulled him to safety in a swamp buggy and they alerted authorities. He was airlifted to a hospital.

