Man arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase in Texas

DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) Authorities identified the man they say lead them on a high-speed chase through Dallas County, Texas.
According to Officials Billy Ray Perkins, Jr. weaved in and out of traffic while driving a stolen car through Dallas County Monday morning.
At times, police say Perkins drove the wrong way and took dangerous u-turns to evade officers.
The chase ended after Perkins jumped out of the car and ran towards the police.
Deputies then tackled and arrested him.. at times there appeared to be a struggle.
No word on what charges he will face at this time.
No injuries reported during the chase.