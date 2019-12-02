Man arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase in Texas

DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) Authorities identified the man they say lead them on a high-speed chase through Dallas County, Texas.



According to Officials Billy Ray Perkins, Jr. weaved in and out of traffic while driving a stolen car through Dallas County Monday morning.

At times, police say Perkins drove the wrong way and took dangerous u-turns to evade officers.

Courtesy: Dallas County, Texas PD

The chase ended after Perkins jumped out of the car and ran towards the police.

Courtesy: Dallas County, Texas PD

Deputies then tackled and arrested him.. at times there appeared to be a struggle.

Courtesy: Dallas County, Texas PD



No word on what charges he will face at this time.

No injuries reported during the chase.