Man allegedly used eye drops to kill his wife in North Carolina

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WIAT & CNN) A North Carolina paramedic has been accused of using eye drops to kill his wife, who happened to also be his high school sweetheart.

Authorities say 35-year-old Joshua Lee Hunsucker was booked Friday in the Gaston County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Hunsucker is charged in the death of his 32-year-old wife Stacy Hunsucker.

Stacy and Joshua Hunsucker (Courtesy CNN)

The investigation into Stacy’s death started when the North Carolina Department of Insurance accused Joshua of Insurance fraud after Stacy’s mother learned of a relationship she believing he was having before his wife’s death.

Authorities say Hunsucker was a paramedic with Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air who collected $250,000 in life insurance after his wife’s death.

Hunsucker’s colleagues allegedly told investigators that he seemed, “unaffected” by his wife’s death and he quickly moved in with his new girlfriend in the home he shared with his wife Stacy, that’s according to a search warrant affidavit.

Police say Hunsucker allegedly gave multiple versions of his whereabouts as to where he was before his wife was found slumped over the side of the couch in their home.



According the documents, he allegedly told his friend he had gone out for a walk. He also allegedly told her the was he was working on his computer in the kitchen when he noticed Stacy was slumped over on the couch.

Authorities say Hunsucker allegedly refused to have an autopsy performed on his wife. She was cremated after her death, according to the affidavit.

But due to Stacy being an organ donor, a blood sample was saved and taken into a lab for testing. That is when investigators found Stacy’s blood had extremely high levels of Tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient found in eye drops.

Health officials say the medicine has a dramatic effect on the heart and would cause heart stoppage or heart failure.

According to the North Carolina State Attorney General, there is probable cause that Joshua poisoned Mrs. Hunsucker with Visine, which caused her death.

Hunsucker has been placed on administrative leave and is under investigation after being accused of misconduct according to authorities.

There has been a Gofundme page created for Stacy. According to the page, it was started to help Joshua with growing medical bills.



Authorities say her family says Stacy had been dealing with medical problems since 2013 after she gave birth to her daughter Piper. She was given a pacemaker in 2015.

Joshua Hunsucker is being held at Gaston County jail on a $1.5 million bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2020.