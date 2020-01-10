Macy’s closing more than two dozen stores nationwide

FILE- This May 2, 2017, file photo shows corporate signage at Macy’s flagship store in New York. Macy’s is lowering its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled through the second quarter and was forced to mark down prices. The department store said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, a combination of factors including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather fashions and the accelerated decline in tourism caused rising inventory levels. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK, NY (WIAT & CNN) Macy’s is closing roughly more than two dozen stores as troubles mount for the storied retailer.

According to a Macy’s spokesperson, the company confirmed that it’s shutting the doors on 28 Macy’s locations and one Bloomingdale’s location in the coming months.

Closures affect locations in several states, including Georgia, Florida, and California.

Macy’s reported Wednesday that sales in November and December declined only 0.6%, alleviating fears from investors that it would be a dreadful holiday shopping period. Financial consultants say the stock jumped 2% in early trading before retreating.

Macy’s said it would provide a full list at its upcoming investor day on February 5.



For now, there has not been any announcement of any Alabama locations closing.

Here’s a list of Macy’s locations that are slated for closure:

Somersville Towne Center, Antioch, CA

Westfield Meriden, Meriden, CT

Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach, FL

Seminole Towne Center, Sanford, FL

Indian River Mall, Vero Beach, FL

Macon Mall, Macon, GA

The Gallery at South DeKalb, Decatur, GA

Kings’ Shops, Waikoloa Village, HI

Lewiston Town Center, Lewiston, ID

University Mall, Carbondale, IL

Spring Hill, West Dundee, IL

Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN

The Village, Prairie Village, KS

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, KY

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, MD

The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA

Northside Center, Helena, MT

Broadway Mall, Hicksville, NY

2 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY

Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem, NC

Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, OH

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, OH

Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville, OH

Nittany Mall, State College, PA

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, PA

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, TN

300 Pine St., Seattle, WA

54 E. Main St., Walla Walla, WA

Cascade Mall, Burlington, WA

This year is also off to a rough start. Pier 1 Imports announced Monday that it’s closing nearly half of its stores “in order to better align its business with the current operating environment.”