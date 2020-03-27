Live Now
Krispy Kreme to give health care workers free dozen doughnuts

by: Devon Walsh

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Krispy Kreme is honoring health care workers who are no doubt working long hours due to the coronavirus by giving them a free dozen doughnuts.

In a press release, Krispy Kreme said:

To share joy among the millions in the medical community, and to show our gratitude for all they are doing, beginning Monday, March 30 – National Doctors’ Day – and on every subsequent Monday through National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Krispy Kreme will provide all healthcare workers free dozens of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts. Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need and show us your employer badge. That’s it. Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift.

Krispy Kreme press release

In addition, Krispy Kreme has a new offer to any customer starting Saturday. On Saturdays beginning March 28, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a full price dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts or more.

