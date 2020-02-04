KFC testing plant-based chicken at nearly 100 locations nationwide

If you’re looking for a meatless meal option on-the-go. KFC has a new plant-based fried Chicken for you to try.
Starting today, the fast-food chain has ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ available at nearly 100 locations nationwide.
The ‘Beyond Chicken’ comes in nuggets or a 4 to 12 piece bucket.
During testing of the vegan chicken last summer in Atlanta. KFC sold out of it in just hours.
Consumer demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing recently. As people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.
KFC’s ‘Beyond Chicken’ will be available until February 23rd or while supplies last.
It all goes well, the company says it could make the product available nationwide soon.
