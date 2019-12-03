Kamala Harris’s husband and others show support after she drops out of 2020 Presidential race

Family and friends of Senator Kamala Harris shared messages of support after the California Democrat announced she was ending her bid for the Democratic Presidential nomination in 2020.

In an email to supporters, Harris wrote that her campaign has struggled to raise the funds needed to continue funding organizers and staff across the country.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” she wrote in a note to supporters. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

In support of her announcement, her husband took to twitter:

“I’ve got you. As always,” her husband, Douglas Emhoff, tweeted.

Just want to publicly thank the #KHive. You are fierce, strong and as Cap said, there’s no manager to complain to! I really hope you all continue to use your collective voice and strength to continue Kamala’s fight for justice and equality. All of our love. https://t.co/nj7vWuLylr — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) December 3, 2019

Senator Kamala Harris was the first woman and first black attorney general and U.S. Senator in California’s history.

According to reports, Harris raised an impressive $12 million in the first three months of her campaign and quickly locked down major endorsements meant to show her dominance in her home state.

But as the field grew, Harris’s fundraising remained flat; she was unable to attract the type of attention being showered on Pete Buttigieg by traditional donors or the grassroots firepower that drove tens of millions of dollars to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.



But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

A few of her colleagues showed her support when she announced the end of her presidential bid.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a 2020 presidential candidate, shared photos of himself with Harris, calling her a “trailblazer” and saying her campaign “broke barriers.”

My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I've loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we've run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister. pic.twitter.com/HzLXw88NrM — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 3, 2019