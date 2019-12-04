Jackson State University lockdown lifted; campus no longer under threat

US and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV & WIAT) – UPDATE 12:15 P.M.- According to Jackson State University Officials, the campus lockdown has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under an active shooter threat.

Jackson State University is on lockdown because an active shooter is on campus.

According to the university, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

School leaders said the entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The university said everyone will be notified when the situation is resolved.

WATCH: BREAKING: JACKSON STATE ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO ACTIVE SHOOTER

BREAKING: JACKSON STATE ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO ACTIVE SHOOTER

BREAKING: JACKSON STATE ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO ACTIVE SHOOTER:DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2rdPLji

Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019
BREAKING UPDATE: JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY LIFTS THE CAMPUS LOCKDOWN

BREAKING UPDATE: JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY LIFTS THE CAMPUS LOCKDOWN Jackson State University Officials confirm an active shooter is on the campus. The campus is currently on lockdown in Jackson, Mississippi. (Our Sister Station WJTV – Jackson, MS providing live updates) DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2rdPLji

Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events