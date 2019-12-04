Jackson State University lockdown lifted; campus no longer under threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV & WIAT) – UPDATE 12:15 P.M.- According to Jackson State University Officials, the campus lockdown has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under an active shooter threat.

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.

Jackson State University is on lockdown because an active shooter is on campus.

According to the university, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.

School leaders said the entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The university said everyone will be notified when the situation is resolved.

