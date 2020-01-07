Husband of missing Connecticut mom charged with her murder

This combination of booking photos released Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, by the Connecticut State Police shows Fotis Dulos, left, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. Dulos was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who went missing in May 2019. Troconis, also arrested Tuesday, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. (Connecticut State Police via AP)

BRIDGEPORT, CT (AP) The husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been charged with murder in her disappearance, and his girlfriend has been charged with conspiracy.

Fotis Dulos was being held Tuesday on $6 million bond on felony murder and kidnapping charges.

Michelle Troconis also was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her bond was set at $2 million. Jennifer Dulos disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings. She hasn’t been seen since.

WATCH: Attorneys for Dulos hold press conference

Dulos and Troconis had previously been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer says he does not believe prosecutors can make the charges stick.