Hundreds still without power as Mississippi flood recedes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of homes and businesses remain without power as floodwaters recede around Jackson, Mississippi, and it’s unclear when the lights will come back on.
Residents in hard-hit areas around the capital city are being allowed to return back home. But a spokeswoman for the Entergy utility company says safety requirements mean buildings in flooded areas have to be inspected before service is restored.
And it’s still raining across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina. Flood warnings cover much of the South, and some school systems in east Alabama delayed opening Wednesday because of heavy rains.