Hundreds still without power as Mississippi flood recedes

A Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks lawman, observes the swirling Pearl River floodwaters drain from North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods as they have warned residents about the contamination of the receding waters and the swift currents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of homes and businesses remain without power as floodwaters recede around Jackson, Mississippi, and it’s unclear when the lights will come back on.



Residents in hard-hit areas around the capital city are being allowed to return back home. But a spokeswoman for the Entergy utility company says safety requirements mean buildings in flooded areas have to be inspected before service is restored.

And it’s still raining across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina. Flood warnings cover much of the South, and some school systems in east Alabama delayed opening Wednesday because of heavy rains.