Houston woman dead after being shot in the neck by New Year’s celebratory gunfire

HOUSTON, TEXAS – (CNN) Houston Police say a woman has died after being shot and killed in a New Year Celebration.

According to Officials, a family was out in the front yard lighting fireworks, when Philippa Ashford said she thought she had been shot.

Investigators say the 61-year-old woman had been shot in the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe the bullet that hit Ashford was celebratory gunfire.

John Babineaux, a neighbor, and retired Police Officer says “Firecrackers are dangerous as they are, but that should be enough with just the firecrackers.” He continues, “You got to worry about that, the explosive of that. But you shouldn’t have to worry about stray bullets coming down and hitting you, but it happens all of the time.”

Investigators are working to determine who fired the gunshot.

They say they believe it came from outside of the family’s immediate neighborhood.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.