House teetering on Lake Michigan to be torn down in Wisconsin

A house hangs 50 feet over Lake Michigan and crews are on the scene working to tear it down.

The home is located in Kenosha County, Wisconsin in the Somers area.

Back In 2018, the owners of the lakefront house moved out after their porch fell off the eroded shoreline and into the lake. The home has been hanging further and further off the cliff ever since.

WATCH: House teetering on Lake Michigan

Officials say the cost to save the home totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars, so that is what also caused the owners to move out. Not just the finances for repairs but the safety concerns as well.

In October, parts of the home’s foundation and basement fell into the waves of Lake Michigan.

Crews reinforced the home with cable wires and put buoys in Lake Michigan to keep debris from floating into the lake.

The three-bedroom home was scheduled to be demolished a few times over the past year, but due to equipment problems and weather, crews had to put it off until now.