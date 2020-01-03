Hostage situation underway inside an Illinois bank

ROCKFORD, IL – (WIAT & CNN) We are following breaking news of a hostage situation underway inside of a bank in Rockford, Illinois.

According to authorities several employees and customers are being held inside the Heritage Bank by an armed man. A heavy police presence is in the area of East State Street and Mulford Road.

Rockford Police Chief told reporters in the scene that the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday about a reported bank robbery.



Police say when they arrived on the scene they found out that the gunman had entered the bank and demanded money and people to leave. People were not all able to leave the bank at thar time and they became stuck inside.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the bank.

Police say Crisis negotiators are working to make contact with the armed person.

Rockford Police are asking for people to avoid the area. This an ongoing investigation.