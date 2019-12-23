Homeless man rescued after being trapped under a tree that fell onto building in California

ECHO PARK, CA (WIAT & CBS)– Firefighters worked to rescue a homeless man who got trapped after a tree came crashing down onto an apartment building. It happened Monday morning in Echo Park in California.

Authorities say sometime before 8 a.m., the tree came down onto a building located on Sunset Boulevard. When it crashed down it brought down power lines as well.



Multiple Firefighters used a crane and a chainsaw during the rescue.

WATCH BREAKING: MAN TRAPPED UNDER A TREE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

The rescued man was taken away by an ambulance. Authorities say he escaped with only minor injuries. LADWP also worked to repair downed power lines.

Officials say a cold storm system brought heavy rain showers across the Southland overnight Sunday and into Monday in the Los Angeles, Echo Park area. Several major roads and highways saw flooding, creating messy driving conditions for morning commuters. There were also several downed trees and power outages.

