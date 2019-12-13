Gun found after post on social media causes Texas high school lockdown; 4 in custody

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) A Texas high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus.

Around 1:40 p.m. Grapevine High School went on lockdown around 1:40 p.m. after Authorities say a student posted an image on Snapchat of someone with a gun in his waistband in the Grapevine High School cafeteria.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD tweeted police were on campus and, “All staff and students are safe and behind locked doors. No one will be allowed in the campus. Please do not go to the campus at this time.”

Around 2:15 p.m. the school district tweeted, “We received a report of a student with a gun at GHS. Police conducted a thorough sweep of the building and all individuals involved are detained. The gun was found and has been secured by officers. We will continue in a lockdown until law enforcement has given the all clear.”

According to the Grapevine Police, four people are now in custody.

During the lockdown other schools in the area were placed on lockdown as well.

There was a lockout at Timberline Elementary School, Cross Timbers Middle School and the GCISD Swim Center, but it was lifted around 2:20 p.m.

After police searched the school and located the suspects responsible for the gun on campus, the lockdown at the high school was lifted at 2:40 p.m. and students were dismissed early.

Counseling support was on hand for students who requested it and it will be available Monday at the school as well.

No reports of any injuries and the details of the four in custody have not been released at this time.