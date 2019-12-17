Groom beaten to death at wedding reception; two brothers arrested

CHINO, CA. (WIAT & CNN) – A tragic death is under investigation after a groom who had just got married is beaten to death at his wedding reception hours after getting married according, to Investigators in California.

Police say 30-year-old Joe Melgoza, a Southern California man was found suffering from blunt force to his head at the reception around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. He died after being taken to the hospital, according to Chino Police.

According to Sgt. Dustin Tomicic with the Chino Police, the men accused of killing him are brothers, Rony and Josue Castaneda Ramirez. The men were not invited to the backyard party that was taking place but showed up anyway.

The suspects are aged 28 and 19, respectively.

Rony Castaneda Ramirez, left, and Josue Castaneda Ramirez are seen in undated booking photos released on Dec. 16, 2019, by the Chino Police Department.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a large crowd of partygoers. Two of them had been victims of battery, but their injuries were minor, officials said.

Authorities say the reception was held at the home of one of the newlyweds’ relatives. Why the Castaneda Ramirez brothers chose to show up and spark violence remains a matter of investigation, Tomicic said.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim remains unclear at this time.

The brothers were arrested Sunday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at their house.

Both men are being held without bail on suspicion of murder and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for Melgoza’s funeral describes him as a son, brother, cousin, partner, and father who leaves behind a daughter, Lilly.

This is still under investigation.