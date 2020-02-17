Gas pipeline rupture causes interstate closure, evacuations in Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas – (WIAT & CNN) Corpus Christi Police and Fire emergency crews are battling a massive fire. The flames and black smoke can be seen for miles.

Authorities say it is taking place in the area of Interstate 37 and Buddy Lawerence.

According to the City’s Reverse Alert, the cause of the fire is due to a gas pipeline rupture. Officials are shutting down interstate 37 in both directions between Port and Up River road. They are urging drivers in this area to use caution.

Several schools near the incident, Oak Park Elementary, Driscoll Middle School and Miller High School have been placed under shelter-in-place due to the fire, which is according to the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

Several homes and businesses in the area of the flames have been evacuated as a precaution as crews work to battle the fire.

Authorities say it is not clear at this time, what caused the fire or if there are any injuries due to the fire.

Power outages are being reported in the area.