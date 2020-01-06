Fort Rucker soldier killed in Kenya terror attack identified as 23-year-old Specialist

(WIAT & CNN) A terror attack in Kenya killed a U.S. Solider.

23-year-old Specialist Henry Mayfield, Jr. of Illinois died Sunday at an airfield in Manda Bay.



According to the Pentagon, Mayfield was a part of the Operation Octave Shield in the region.



Mayfield was assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment out of Fort Rucker, Alabama.



The terror attack is being investigated.



Two defense department contractors were also killed. An Al-Qaeda affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack.