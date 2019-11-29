Firefighters respond to heavy smoke at Harvard University building

CAMBRIDGE, MA (WIAT & CNN) We are following breaking news of reports of heavy smoke at a building on the campus of Harvard Unversity.

Cambridge firefighters ordered multiple alarms Friday during the response to a fire in a classroom building off Harvard Yard. Firefighters were called to the 3 1/2-story brick and wood building around 12:11 a.m. and reported seeing smoke upon arrival.

Witnesses said smoke was seen rising from vents on the roof. A few minutes later, a firefighter broke through the skylight, climbed onto the roof and cut a hole in the vent from which the smoke was rising.

As he cut the hole, orange flames burst out. Firefighters responded by directing their hose directly into the new access point.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

