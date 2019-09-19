Firefighters battle a massive blaze at a historic downtown building; 1 injured

MIAMI, AZ – (WIAT & CBS) Firefighters battled a massive blaze in downtown Miami, Arizona Thursday morning.

Miami Police Chief Keith Thompson says they received their first 911 call of a fire just after 2 a.m. in downtown Miami near Keystone Avenue and Sullivan Street.

Five fire departments fought the fire, which took up half a city block.

Authorities say four to six buildings were involved in the fire. Most of the buildings are about 100 years old.

Miami Police Chief says one person was injured, but it is believed to be minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.