Fire Rescue: Multiple dead, multiple treated after UPS truck police chase ends in gunfire in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) – A police chase involving a hijacked UPS truck leaves multiple people dead and multiple people injured, according to the Miramar Fire and Rescue in Florida.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak, says it all started in Coral Gables, Florida, Thursday afternoon when they responded to an alleged robbery at the Regent’s Jewelers store in the area of Le Jeune Road.

During the chase, the robbers were seen firing shots at the police as they continued to drive the truck through heavy 5 o’clock traffic at a very high speed. The UPS truck could be seen weaving in and out of traffic nearly hitting several drivers and a few police cars.

Chief Ed Hudak said at least one bullet hit Coral Gables City Hall, which is located across the street from the jewelry store. The chase ended on Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road in Miramar.

UPS has released a statement following the end of the chase.

“We are trying to learn about the status of our personnel and are concerned about their safety,” a company spokesperson said. “We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with them to bring the individuals to justice who put our people in harm’s way.”

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, one person has been airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unknown what injuries were suffered during the exchange of gunfire as the chase ended. No confirmed word on who exactly was injured at this time.

Police Chief says no officers were injured in this incident.