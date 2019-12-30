Finishing touches added to Iconic NYE Times Square Ball

NEW YORK, NY (WIAT & CNN) Final preparations are underway to ring in 2020 in New York’s Times Square.

Monday crews put the finishing touches on the Iconic Ball.

They are installing new Waterford Crystals. Over 2600 Crystal Triangles make up the ball.

The ball measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 1200 pounds.

WATCH: New York City New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Test

This year’s design celebrates the ” Gift of Goodwill.”

According to Waterford Crystal spokesman, Tom Brennan, “Goodwill is all about benevolence, it’s all about generosity. It’s all about good fortune.”

He goes onto say, “It’s all about reaching out to your fellow man. It’s about taking a pause for just a second and celebrating that goodness, that’s in every single situation. Sometimes we don’t always do too often. We always do the opposite. So this year is all about looking forward, celebrating a new year and a brand new decade.”

More than one billion people will be watching as the ball drops in Times Square.