Ex-aide to Miami mayor charged in underage sex case

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) A former aide to the mayor of Miami has been charged with groping a teenage boy at City Hall and then sending him a lewd photograph.

WATCH: Press Conference regarding the Spokesman for Miami Mayor allegedly sending penis pictures to a child

Court records show 48-year-old Rene Pedrosa was charged Friday with battery and transmitting pornography to a minor. It wasn’t immediately clear if Pedrosa had a lawyer to speak for him.

Pedrosa was a spokesman for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez until the investigation became public in recent days, triggering his resignation.

Before that, he was a longtime reporter for a Miami Spanish-language television station.

