Driver wanted for speeding arrested after leading CHP on a pursuit through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES. CA -(CBS,CNN & WIAT) A traffic stop turns into a pursuit after a driver refused to comply while being pulled over for speeding.



According to the California Highway Patrol, it all started in the San Fernando Valley. Authorities say a black sedan reached the Chatsworth area around 1:15 p.m. where the driver then took off leading CHP officers on a chase along the 118 Freeway.

The Driver could be seen weaving in and out of the lanes while speeding along the eastbound freeway, trailed by a least two CHP vehicles. Officials say the driver then got off at Porter Ranch Drive before getting back on the freeway traveling westbound.

WATCH BREAKING: Police Chase underway in Los Angeles, California

That is when the driver continued to speed along the 118, getting on and off the right shoulder and later ending up on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

There the driver illegally parked in the driving lanes and three CHP vehicles drove up and parked around the sedan. The seemed like the chase was over at that point but the driver suddenly took off again.

The driver then became stuck in traffic a few times but finally stopped at America’s Tire store near a US bank and that is when Police arrested what seemed to be a woman driver

Thankfully no one one was hurt and no shots were fired during the pursuit.