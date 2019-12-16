DNA found on beer can leads to arrest in 1980 cold case murder investigation in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – (WIAT & CNN) A 40-year-old cold case involving the murder of a 21-year-old woman has had a major breakthrough after Colorado Police say they have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to the crime.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect, identified as 62-year-old James Curtis Clanton has been arrested in the 1980 homicide of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.

WATCH BREAKING: MAN ARRESTED IN 1980 COLORADO COLD CASE INVESTIGATION; DNA FROM BEER CAN LEAD TO ARREST

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road back on January 16th, 1980. Investigators say they believe Helene was abducted, raped and killed near Union Avenue while she was walking home from her internship.

21-year-old Helene Pruszynski

According to court records, James Clanton is facing four counts of felony first-degree murder and one count of felony kidnapping.

James Clanton

Police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this month and he was detained on December 11th.

Police say in 1980 his name was James Allen White but at some point in his life, he changed his name, James Clanton. According to an affidavit, detectives were able to identify the suspect using DNA that was found on a beer can that Clanton used.