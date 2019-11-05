Crews rescue person trapped in a vehicle under school bus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews rescue a person from a vehicle that was wedged under the back of a school bus in West Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Officials, it happened in the area of 59th and Chestnut Streets in Cobbs Creek just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene the crash involved two vehicles and a school bus.

Arriving officers found a vehicle that crashed into the back of a parked school bus that was empty at the time. Crews were able to pull the person from the vehicle that crashed into the school bus.

WATCH: Crews rescue person trapped in a vehicle under school bus

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The person’s condition is not known.

It is unclear how the accident happened at this time.