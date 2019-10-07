DALLAS, TEXAS (CBS & WIAT) A deadly crane collapse took place four months ago and starting today, residents who lived at the damaged apartment complex may soon be reunited with their cars.



Today another crane was put to work at the Elan City Lights apartments but this time for recovery of the vehicles involved in the crash.



Crews remove vehicles from deadly crane collapse scene in Dallas Crews remove vehicles from deadly crane collapse scene in Dallas. Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, October 7, 2019

Several vehicles were inaccessible after the accident and needed to be lifted out of the damaged garage in order for owners to get them back.

Starting Monday, crews will work from the top floor of the garage and proceed down to ground level, photographing the vehicles and using a crane to lift them onto a flatbed truck.

The vehicles will then be transported to a storage facility where owners can claim them.

Officials say they hope to recover around 10 to 12 vehicles per day.