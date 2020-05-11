Community calls out for justice over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN Newsource) — Calls for justice are growing in Georgia, and elsewhere for Ahmaud Arbery.

Over the weekend, family and friends honored the shooting victim who would have turned 26-years-old last Friday. Arbery was shot to death back on Feb. 23 near Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, are facing murder and aggravated assault charges. On Sunday, an open letter calling for swift justice was sent to Georgia officials by a group of musicians including Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is requesting the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the handling of the matter. Wanda Cooper, Arbery’s mother, spoke out about the investigation.’

“What I’m seeking is those guys, all the guys that were involved in the murder of my son, to go to prison possibly for the rest of their lives,” Cooper said.

A police report shows Gregory Mcmichael said he thought Arbery fit the description of a suspect in break-ins in the area.

