‘Christmas miracle’: Missing Florida children found safe; two siblings were lost in the woods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT, WFLA & CNN) We are following breaking news in the search for two missing siblings from Jacksonville. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the two young Jacksonville siblings at the center of Sunday’s Amber Alert have been found safe.

Great News! The Florida AMBER Alert for Braxton and Bri'ya Williams of Jacksonville has been resolved. The children are safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLAMBERhttps://t.co/GVkvOAw0Cv — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 17, 2019

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams have been found safe more than 48 hours after they were reported missing on the Westside of Jacksonville.

Authorities say the two children were found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the same neighborhood they went missing in.

Please share this post!

Updated Flyer: A Florida AMBER Alert remains active for 6-year-old Braxton and 5-year-old Bri'ya Willilams from Jacksonville, Florida. If you have any information, please contact Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. pic.twitter.com/5L8XR0Dpnl — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 17, 2019

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says this has been a “Christmas miracle.”

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE FROM FIRST COAST NEWS: