‘Christmas miracle’: Missing Florida children found safe; two siblings were lost in the woods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT, WFLA & CNN) We are following breaking news in the search for two missing siblings from Jacksonville. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the two young Jacksonville siblings at the center of Sunday’s Amber Alert have been found safe.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams have been found safe more than 48 hours after they were reported missing on the Westside of Jacksonville.
Authorities say the two children were found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the same neighborhood they went missing in.
An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says this has been a “Christmas miracle.”
