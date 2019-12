(WIAT & CNN) Christmas Eve 1968…. On this day 51 years ago, history was made.

Apollo 8 became the first crewed spacecraft to orbit the moon. During the historic live broadcast, the three-man crew showed views of Earth from the spacecraft.

It became known as the iconic “Earthrise” picture. Apollo 8 was supposed to be a test flight but it turned out to be the real deal.

The returned to Earth safely three days later.