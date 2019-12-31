JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a joint press conference with McDonald’s Monday night, the Herington Police Chief said the coffee cup incident was a hoax.
Chief Brian Hornaday said McDonald’s didn’t have anything to do with writing obscenities on an officer’s coffee, and that it was “fabricated by a police officer no longer employed with the agency.”
“Now, this is absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said.
On Saturday, the officer claimed to have gone to a local McDonald’s on his way to work and ordered a coffee. He then claimed that someone had written “f***ing pig” on the side of it.
The officer, who had been with the department for two months and wasn’t identified due to it being a a “personnel matter,” allegedly told the chief it was meant to be a joke.
LATEST POSTS
- Funeral services announced for Carley McCord, sports reporter killed in Louisiana plane crash
- Lincoln police investigating fatal home invasion
- Greyhound offering free ticket home for runaway kids
- Dylan Moses returning to Alabama football team next season
- Chief: Kansas police officer made up incident about ‘F***ing Pig’ written on McDonald’s coffee cup