CDC: Vaping-related lung injuries caused more than 2500 hospitalizations; 55 deaths

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)



(CNN & WIAT) According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 2,561 people hospitalized for lung injuries linked to vaping in the U.S.

That was as of December 27th.

Vaping injuries have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



The CDC also reported 55 confirmed deaths in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

The average age of deceased patients was 52 years old and they ranged from age 17 through age 75.



More deaths are still under investigation.