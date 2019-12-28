Cat who looks like ‘Baby Yoda’ looking for a home

SALISBURY, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE) — This rescue cat in North Carolina is getting a lot of attention for her resemblance to “Baby Yoda.”

The character from the Disney Plus Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” has been used in a lot of social media memes.

“Joy” was found by a volunteer at the Humane Society of Rowan County on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound. Vets do not believe it was caused by a lightsaber battle. Instead, it was likely the result of an animal attack or an accident.

Animal hospital vets treated her for a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites.

Currently, the humane society is receiving donations to help pay for the cat’s treatments.

“Any amount above what is needed for Joy’s medical needs will go to help other injured strays like her,” the group stated on their Facebook page.

“Joy” is thought to be one to two years old. She has also been described as very affectionate, sweet and loving being in laps.

She’s being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she’s ready for a forever home.

“Joy” even has her own Facebook page called “Baby Yoda Cat.”

