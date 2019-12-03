Botham Jean’s brother wins ethics award for showing courage in forgiving his brother’s murderer

PLANO, TEXAS – (WIAT & CNN) Botham Jean’s brother was honored for his courage. The Institute for Law Enforcement presented 18-year-old Brandt Jean with its 2019 Ethical Courage Award in Texas.
It honors the empathy and forgiveness he showed the former Dallas Police Officer who killed his brother.
Jean testified at Amber Guyger’s sentencing hearing after she was convicted of murdering his brother in his own apartment. He said he loved her and did not want her to go to jail.
A picture of him embracing Guyger in the courtroom went viral.
A Judge sentenced Guyger to ten years in prison. She claimed she thought she was in her own home at the time and through Botham Jean was a Burglar.
