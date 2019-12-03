Botham Jean’s brother wins ethics award for showing courage in forgiving his brother’s murderer

Botham Jean’s younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

PLANO, TEXAS – (WIAT & CNN) Botham Jean’s brother was honored for his courage. The Institute for Law Enforcement presented 18-year-old Brandt Jean with its 2019 Ethical Courage Award in Texas.

It honors the empathy and forgiveness he showed the former Dallas Police Officer who killed his brother.

Jean testified at Amber Guyger’s sentencing hearing after she was convicted of murdering his brother in his own apartment. He said he loved her and did not want her to go to jail.

Amber Guyer- sentenced to 10 years for shooting and killing Botham Jean inside his own apartment

A picture of him embracing Guyger in the courtroom went viral.

WATCH: AMBER GUYGER SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS, BOTHAM JEAN’S BROTHER HUGS HER

Amber Guyger is sentenced to 10 years in prison BREAKING LIVE: Amber Guyger is sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing her neighbor Botham Jean inside his own apartment. Details: http://bit.ly/2phSrLj Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

A Judge sentenced Guyger to ten years in prison. She claimed she thought she was in her own home at the time and through Botham Jean was a Burglar.

WATCH: COVERAGE OF THE AMBER GUYGER TRIAL

Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger awaits her sentence LIVE NOW: Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger awaits her sentence from the same jury that convicted her in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor. Guyger faces 5 to 99 years in prison.Details: http://bit.ly/2phSrLj Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Amber Guyger faces sentencing for murder charges in the shooting death of her neighbor Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger awaits her sentence from the same jury that convicted her in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor. Guyger faces 5 to 99 years in prison. (Part 1)Details: http://bit.ly/2phSrLj Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Amber Guyger murder trial sentencing after she is found guilty WATCH: Murder victim's mother speaks at ex-cop's sentencing.Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who said she fatally shot her unarmed, neighbor, Botham Jean, after mistaking his apartment for her own is found guilty of murder. Details: http://bit.ly/2p2qhUG Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019