Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard Co., Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) We are following breaking news of a bomb threat that is causing evacuations at the Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, Florida.

The bomb threat was reported by the base’s official Twitter account.

“A bomb threat has been reported for Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The immediate area was evacuated for safety. Security Forces, EOD, and the Fire Department are currently on scene investigating,” the tweet said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

