WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders will rally at Morehouse College on Thursday, November 21 following the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate.

The rally will highlight Sen. Sanders’ plan to fully fund HBCUs and cancel all student debt. It also carries on the support, energy and momentum Sen. Sanders’ campaign has seen, especially among young voters and voters of color.

WATCH: 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS HOSTS A RALLY AT MOREHOUSE COLLEGE