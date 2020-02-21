Massive bear wanders through California neighborhood; caught by wildlife crews

MONROVIA, CA – (WIAT & CBS) A huge brown bear is seen wandering in a California neighborhood on Friday morning.

Wildlife officials and curious onlookers watch as the animal roams through the residential streets and into nearby alleys in Monrovia.

The bear was spotted around 4:30 in the morning.

At least one vehicle came perilously close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past in the pre-dawn darkness.

The massive bear made its way into the front yards of several homes.

After hours of enjoying its time in the many yards in the neighborhood, wildlife crews have officially tranquilized the bear in order to capture it.