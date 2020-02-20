Attorneys for woman charged with pressuring boyfriend to commit suicide seek to get case dismissed

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) — Attorneys for a woman who is charged with pressuring her boyfriend to commit suicide, are trying to get the case against her dismissed.

Former Boston College student Inyoung You is charged with involuntary manslaughter.



Her boyfriend, fellow student Alexander Urtula, killed himself last May.

Prosecutors say You urged him to it, by sending him thousands of text messages.

You’s defense team argues the charge is an overreach.

Hear attorneys plan to try to get the case dismissed, during a hearing April 9.

