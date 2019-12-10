At least 18 officers opened fire during shooting involving hijacked UPS Truck

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) We are learning new developments in the investigation about the deadly UPS truck hijacking that happened in broad daylight on a major Florida Highway last week.

According to the Broward County Police Union President, at least 18 officers fired their weapons during the deadly shootout. Officials say at least 13 of those officers were from the Miami- Dade Police Department.

Authorities say, two robbery suspects, an innocent bystander 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, and a hostage UPS truck driver, identified as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez were all shot and killed during a shootout with the police.

27-year-old, Frank Ordonez (Courtesy: CNN)

Investigators say Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill robbed a jewelry store then hijacked a UPS truck to getaway.

These undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Corrections, show Ronnie Hill, left, and Lamar Alexander, two robbery suspects who were killed in a shootout with police, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2019, after they stole a UPS driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection. UPS driver Frank Ordonez and another motorist who was waiting at a busy intersection were also killed. ( Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

Police chased them on the interstate and that eventually turned into a shootout.

Authorities say multiple agencies are investigating this shooting.