AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false claim about Apple plant

Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump speak during a tour of an Apple manufacturing plant, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tried to take credit Wednesday for opening a plant that’s been in business for years.

He also tried to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for closing Congress, but she didn’t.

TRUMP: “Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!” — tweet early Wednesday evening.

THE FACTS: Neither happened.

Trump visited a factory in Austin, Texas, that has made the Mac Pro for Apple since 2013.

Apple announced in September that it would continue having the Mac Pro line made in Austin, after the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts from China. It also plans to expand its already deeply rooted business in Austin and said Wednesday it has started construction of its new campus in the city.

None of that equates to Trump’s false claim to have opened an Apple plant Wednesday.

Meantime, the House conducted business Wednesday, passing legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters, and its impeachment hearings continued into the evening, after Trump falsely said Pelosi shut Congress.

More business was announced for Congress on Thursday before it breaks for Thanksgiving week.

WATCH: TRUMP TOURS APPLE PLANT

TRUMP TOURS APPLE MANUFACTURING PLANT PRESIDENT TRUMP TOURS APPLE PLANT | President Trump speaks on the Impeachment Hearings and Tariffs while taking a tour of the Apple Manufacturing Plant in Austin, Texas. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2qw3mlF (Part 2) Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

