An explosion causes a high school to evacuate in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) We are following the breaking news of a high school in Houston being evacuated due to a possible explosion in the area.

Authorities say a firework exploded in the cafeteria around 1:00 p.m. at Klein Forest High School. Multiple agencies are on the scene as students are being taken away from the campus on buses.

Officials are reporting some possible injuries but according to Klein Forest High school leaders, no students or employees were injured.

Klein ISD✔@KleinISD

There has been an incident at Klein Forest High School. All students and staff are safe. The building has been evacuated. Do NOT come to the campus. More information to follow.@KleinForest251:32 PM – Jan 7, 2020

HCFMO investigators and inspectors are en route to Klein Forest High School. Preliminary information is a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing possible injuries to one person. More info will be available as soon as investigators arrive on scene. #hounews

This is an ongoing investigation.